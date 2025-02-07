Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Regency Centers Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $76.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
Regency Centers Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
