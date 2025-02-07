Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of RTO opened at $24.93 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

