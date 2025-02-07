Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gevo FY2029 Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Gevo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.08 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gevo Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

