Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Insider Sells A$188,100.00 in Stock

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML – Get Free Report) insider Mendel Rogatsky sold 17,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$188,100.00 ($118,301.89).
Resolution Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
About Resolution Minerals
