Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Insider Sells A$188,100.00 in Stock

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML – Get Free Report) insider Mendel Rogatsky sold 17,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$188,100.00 ($118,301.89).

Resolution Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

About Resolution Minerals

Resolution Minerals Ltd, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious, battery, and strategic metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, vanadium, iron ore, and uranium deposits. Its flagship project is the 64North project located within the Tintina gold province, Alaska.

