Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $99,723.54 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $99,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,483.98. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on RYTM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.