RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $206.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day moving average is $165.89.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

