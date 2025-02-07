RNC Capital Management LLC Has $64.29 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,323 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $3,345,228.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,100 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,059. The trade was a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Melius raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

