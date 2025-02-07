RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 18,925 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in BorgWarner by 31.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.