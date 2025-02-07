Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

