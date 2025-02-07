Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 56,814 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,415,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DFS opened at $202.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

