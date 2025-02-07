Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

