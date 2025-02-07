Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for BYRN FY2026 Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of BYRN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.59 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

