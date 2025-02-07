RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Acquires £3,250 in Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) insider William D. Brown bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,041.79).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RUA Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 13.68 ($0.17) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.76. RUA Life Sciences plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.70 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £8.49 million, a PE ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Get RUA Life Sciences alerts:

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 1.03 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RUA Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%.

About RUA Life Sciences

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.