Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $558.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $566.00 to $558.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.41.

SAIA opened at $508.47 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,514,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Saia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,577,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

