Sandeep Nayyar Sells 5,152 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.8 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

