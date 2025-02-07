Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 122182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.02.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.69 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.230835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

