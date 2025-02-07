Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 301.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.