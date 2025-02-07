Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,102 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 553,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

