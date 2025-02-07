Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,750 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 553,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

