Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

