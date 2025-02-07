Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 71,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

