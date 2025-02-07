Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Science Applications International by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

