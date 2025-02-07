Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Xylem’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

