Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Xylem’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.