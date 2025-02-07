Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Sharp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sharp Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.74.
Sharp Company Profile
