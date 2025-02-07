Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Sharp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sharp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Sharp Company Profile

See Also

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

