Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $85.87.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 75.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
