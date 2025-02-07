Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 75.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

