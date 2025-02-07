Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DFAC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

