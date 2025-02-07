Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.