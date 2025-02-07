Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

