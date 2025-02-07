Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SKWD opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,229.58. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $2,098,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.