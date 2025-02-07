Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

