Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Sells 39,937 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,937 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

