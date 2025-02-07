SMART Wealth LLC Acquires 760 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

