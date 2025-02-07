SMART Wealth LLC Buys 4,252 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,396 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

UBER stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

