SMART Wealth LLC Buys 870 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $240.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.98 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.