SMART Wealth LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

SMART Wealth LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,188 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly makes up 4.9% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SMART Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EALT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

