SMART Wealth LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.6% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.