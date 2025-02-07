SMART Wealth LLC Invests $181,000 in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

BATS:TYA opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0741 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.