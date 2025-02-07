SMART Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $61,858,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,293,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.