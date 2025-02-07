SMART Wealth LLC Purchases 4,297 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

