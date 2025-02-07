Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Has $458,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

