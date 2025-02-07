Space Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Alphabet, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Honeywell International are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, development, or commercialization of outer space. These companies may be focused on activities such as satellite launches, space tourism, space mining, or providing technology and services for space missions. Investors can trade space stocks on major stock exchanges to potentially benefit from the growth and advancements in the space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.03 on Friday, reaching $185.57. 31,988,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,099,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $27.81 on Friday, reaching $210.89. 4,088,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,500. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $211.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.00. 3,097,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

