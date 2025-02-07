SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

