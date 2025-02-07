SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

