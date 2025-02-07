SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

