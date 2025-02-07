Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%.
Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.05. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.
Sphere Entertainment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere Entertainment
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.