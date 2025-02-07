Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$201.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.6 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.310-0.320 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.88 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

