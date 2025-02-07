Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 335,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 386,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

