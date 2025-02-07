SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.640-5.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.370-1.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.