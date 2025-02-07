Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Star Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SGU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 5,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,216. The company has a market cap of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.48. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

