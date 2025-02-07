State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.77 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

